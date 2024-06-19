The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.7% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 251,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 53,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

