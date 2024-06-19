The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $30.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of CC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 32.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

