The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director George Mcconnell Daniel Sells 5,665 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10.

North West Stock Down 1.4 %

NWC stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$43.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWC. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

