The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

