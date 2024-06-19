The Root Network (ROOT) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. The Root Network has a market cap of $37.62 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Root Network token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Root Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.03293678 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,376,510.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Root Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Root Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.