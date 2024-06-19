The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.