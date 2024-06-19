The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $5,709,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $8,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 24.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,558,000 after buying an additional 485,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southern
In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Southern Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. 3,356,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.
Southern Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
