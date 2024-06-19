The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $165,280,000 after acquiring an additional 342,780 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,869,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,075. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

