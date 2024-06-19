Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $471.90 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $471.90 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00041649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,586,765,532 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

