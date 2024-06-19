Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Buys C$10,021.90 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,390 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,021.90.
Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,000 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.34 per share, with a total value of C$7,340.00.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.66.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.
