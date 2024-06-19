Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

