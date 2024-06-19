Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 4,738 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,539. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

