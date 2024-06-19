Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. 1,085,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

