Tompkins Financial Corp Has $12.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. 8,492,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

