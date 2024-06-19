Tompkins Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,389. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
