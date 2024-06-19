Tompkins Financial Corp Has $42,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,345 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 540,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,151. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

