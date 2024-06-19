Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $435.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,033. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $436.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.37 and a 200-day moving average of $376.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

