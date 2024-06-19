Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 325 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 18,747,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

