Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 179 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,831. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

