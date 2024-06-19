Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $240.49. 823,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

