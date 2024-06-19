Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.37

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.37 and last traded at C$23.30, with a volume of 141547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. 35.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

