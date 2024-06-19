Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 30,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 185,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.

