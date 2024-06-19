TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.30 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $8.30 billion and $244.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,258,654,958 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

