Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 96 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 511.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

