Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 320 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.