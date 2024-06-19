Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 4,181 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

