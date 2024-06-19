Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

