Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

