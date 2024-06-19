Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $190.56 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

