Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 664 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,469,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $870.75 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $780.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.16.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

