Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 50,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 362,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

