Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP) Insider Purchases A$12,094.76 in Stock

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP – Get Free Report) insider Jason Carroll bought 604,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,094.76 ($8,009.77).

Jason Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jason Carroll purchased 1,692,514 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$35,542.79 ($23,538.27).

On Monday, June 3rd, Jason Carroll acquired 1,000,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).

On Thursday, May 30th, Jason Carroll bought 500,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,947.02).

