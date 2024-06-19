Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.41%. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TNP stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

