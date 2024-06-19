TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $21.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.53 and a beta of 1.29. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.