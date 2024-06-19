TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.50

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.27.

TWC Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$445.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.08.

TWC Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

