TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
SMIF stock opened at GBX 84.28 ($1.07) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.50.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
