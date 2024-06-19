UNB Corp. (UNPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
UNB Price Performance
Shares of OTC UNPA remained flat at $82.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. UNB has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52.
About UNB
