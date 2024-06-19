Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 1,859,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,143. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

