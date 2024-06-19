Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.6% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.58. 2,057,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.