Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.