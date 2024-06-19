United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.92

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 4413420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

