United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Decreased by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 4.9% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $25.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $644.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

