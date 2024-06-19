US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

