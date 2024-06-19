VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAALCO Energy

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.