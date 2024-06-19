VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $30,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. 939,644 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.