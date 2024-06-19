Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Plans Dividend of $0.84

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8403 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VSS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.89. 498,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.