Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Plans Dividend of $0.84

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8403 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VSS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.89. 498,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

