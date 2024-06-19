Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

