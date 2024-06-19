Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Declares $1.03 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0317 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,391. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80.
About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.