Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Declares $1.03 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0317 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,391. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

