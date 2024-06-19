Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0237 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. 782,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

