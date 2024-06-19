Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

